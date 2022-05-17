Wanjigi picks own lawyer Willis Otieno as running mate

Businessman Jimi Wanjigi has unveiled former head of Raila Odinga presidential campaign Willis Otieno as his presidential running mate in the August 9 elections on Safina Party.

Mr Otieno, an advocate by profession headed Mr Odinga’s campaigns ahead of the 2017 elections under the National Super Alliance (Nasa).

Mr Wanjigi who unveiled him at the Ufungamano House in Nairobi on Tuesday said it was time for youth to take leadership of the country.

“It is the time for young people to stand up and be counted. It’s your time to lead.

“I unveil my wonderful running mate, a great son of this soil, a great young man, a diligent professional and a great friend, my young brother Willis Otieno,” Mr Wanjigi said.

Mr Wanjigi, whom together with Mr Otieno backed Mr Odinga’s presidential bid in 2017 said they were now seeking the leadership of the country to fulfil their promise then, which was not achieved.

Mr Otieno, 39, in his acceptance speech said: “I fearlessly and courageously accept the nomination to be the running mate of Jimi Wanjigi.”

Mr Otieno hails from Masumbi village, Ng’iya in Alego Usonga constituency, in Mr Odinga’s Siaya county backyard.

“I trace my journey as a journey of faith. That shows everything is possible and there is an opportunity for young person in this country.

“I could have chosen the easy way out and say let me stay in my profession, let me continue enjoying the little that I have made as a lawyer, but what about my neighbour who has gone to sleep hungry, that young man who is dying because he is not able to pay for his health care?” he posed.

He recalled that their 2017 dream of taking Kenyans to Canaan was not accomplished, adding that was time to fulfil it.

“We’ve been through a lot and in the last campaigns we worked closely together and promised Kenyans we would go to Canaan.

“What was Canaan? It was economic empowerment of our people and not a false promise. It was about how to have a conversation that includes majority of our people but this never came to pass. We must fulfil this dream,” Mr Otieno said.