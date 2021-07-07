I will take on Raila for the ODM ticket, declares Wanjigi

Jimi Wanjigi

City billionaire Jimi Wanjigi (right) who wants to snatch the leadership of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) from Mr Raila Odinga (2nd right).

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  John Kamau

City billionaire Jimi Wanjigi wants to snatch the leadership of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) from Mr Raila Odinga in a move that is the latest twist in the Uhuru Kenyatta succession politics.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. PRIME AG wants Koome, Mwilu out of Warsame dispute bench

  2. Raila: BBI will not be excuse to postpone 2022 polls

  3. CS Juma defends KDF against bribery claims

  4. Uhuru mourns veteran journalist Hilary Ng'weno

  5. Veteran journalist Hilary Ng’weno dies at 83

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.