Wanjigi crowned Luo elder, tells Raila to retire

Businessman Jimi Wanjigi has maintained he will battle to the end to ensure he clinches the ODM ticket to contest the presidency in August 9, General Election.

Speaking in Homa Bay County on Sunday, Mr Wanjigi who was crowned as a Luo elder at a ceremony in Oriang village, Kapondo Kasipul, said he stood a better chance of clinching the presidency and urged the ODM leader Raila Odinga to bow out of the race and back his bid.

“Raila has been my friend for a long time and we have been there for each other. Right now we are talking about the destiny of the country. We cannot gamble with the future of the nation,” said Mr Wanjigi.

He was given a spear and an arrow which are symbols of leadership and power in the Luo community.

The crowning of Mr Wanjigi as a Luo elder gives him the opportunity to negotiate crucial issues affecting the community.

The businessman has made campaign forays in Mr Odinga's Nyanza backyard, urging the Luo community to support his presidential bid while maintaining that the time had come for Mr Odinga to exit the political stage.

He said the Kikuyu community was ready to work with Luo community to make the country a better place.

“I took a stand against a candidate from my community in 2013. We are now in a new season. I am the best person to take care of the Luo community if I ascend the presidency,” said Mr Wanjigi.

He said if he was elected the next president, he will give priority to poverty eradication among communities in Nyanza region and uplift their livelihoods.

“This is the time when we need servant leadership. We need to join hands and make this country a better place,” said Mr Wanjigi.

He said he will continue to popularise his presidential bid in the region arguing that Mr Odinga stood no chance of clinching the presidency.

“The exit of Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi and Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetangula from Mr Odinga's political cycles will badly dent chances of the former prime minster clinching victory at this year’s polls,” said Mr Wanjigi.

He told Kenyans to focus on leaders who can transform the country by reviving the economy and creating jobs for youths.

“Raila is a champion of human rights. He is old and the time has come for him to hand over the baton to a new generation of leaders,” Mr Wanjigi said.

Despite being in ODM, Mr Wanjigi said he does not support the Azimio la Umoja movement which is associating with the Jubilee. He said the Jubilee administration had let down Kenyans.