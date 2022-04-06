Wandayi bags direct ODM ticket as Siaya MPs face stiff challenge from newcomers

Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi has bagged the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) ticket to defend his seat in the August 9 General Election.

Impeccable sources at Chungwa House in Nairobi told Nation. Africa that Mr Wandayi received the direct ticket on Tuesday.

“He has already been handed the certificate and will be the party’s flag bearer in the Ugunja parliamentary seat on August 9,” the source said.

Mr Wandayi confirmed that he indeed received his certificate since he had no opponent.

“I received my certificate on Tuesday. I got a direct ticket because I did not have any opponent.

“I’ve gone unopposed because nobody submitted an application to run for Ugunja parliamentary seat on ODM ticket,” Mr Wandayi told Nation.Africa.

This emerged after attempts by ODM to broker consensus among various aspirants in the neighbouring Ugenya constituency hit a snag.

ODM appointed a team led by retired ACK Bishop Joseph Otieno Wasonga to lead dialogue towards consensus building among aspirants but this is yet to bear any fruits.

Mr Wasonga met six ODM aspirants for talks on Tuesday but no agreement was reached.

The aspirants are; former area MP Chris Karan, Daniel Odhiambo, University don Fred Ogolla, Lawyer Rodger Sagana, former Knut Siaya branch secretary Clement Omollo and Michael Oliech.

Mr Karan revealed that they held a consultative meeting with Mr Wasonga and two other members seconded by the ODM National Elections Board (NEB) but no agreement was reached.

“None of us was willing to cede ground. It’s very difficult for me to step down for any of these aspirants because none of them supported me in 2017 and 2019 by-election despite winning the ODM ticket,” Mr Karan said.

He accused some of those eying the seat of backing incumbent David Ochieng of the Movement for Democracy and Growth (MDG) in the 2017 and 2019 by election in the constituency.

“Rodger Sagana was even Ochieng’s lead Lawyer in the petition that led to the nullification of my 2017 election.

“It’s very difficult for me to step down for him. I have been a life member of ODM and I already have good structures on the ground but most of my opponents joined [the party] recently,” added Mr Karan.

In Alego Usonga, area MP Sam Atandi is also facing a stiff challenge from University don Dr Nicholas Kut.

Dr Kut has already secured the backing of local ODM officials led by Alego Usonga Constituency ODM Chairman Orwenjo Umidha who have insisted he is the “peoples’ favourite.”

They say independent party polls have revealed Dr Kut was ahead of Mr Atandi.

In Gem, incumbent Elisha Odhiambo is also facing tough opposition from former area MP Jakoyo Midiwo’s elder brother Dr Jalang’o Midiwo.

While in Rarieda, Dr Otiende Amollo will square it out with Neto Adhola and lawyer Isaiah Munje.

Dr Amollo is not sitting pretty since Siaya gubernatorial aspirant Nicholas Gumbo who will be vying on the United Democratic Movement (UDM) hails from the constituency but does not back his bid.

Mr Gumbo enjoys massive support in the area by virtue of serving as area MP between 2007 and 2017 and whoever he backs could bag the seat.