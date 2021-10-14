Wamuchomba loses House panel role as Jubilee, ODM crack whip

Gathoni Wamuchomba

Kiambu Women Representative Gathoni Wamuchomba.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (3)

By  Samwel Owino

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Kiambu Woman Representative Gathoni Wamuchomba has been stripped of her vice-chair position on the Transport Committee in the National Assembly, in the latest changes made by Jubilee and the Orange Democratic Movement.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.