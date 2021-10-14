Wamuchomba loses House panel role as Jubilee, ODM crack whip

Kiambu Woman Representative Gathoni Wamuchomba has been stripped of her vice-chair position on the Transport Committee in the National Assembly, in the latest changes made by Jubilee and the Orange Democratic Movement.

Ms Wamuchomba was moved to the Agriculture Committee, but as an ordinary member, Majority Whip Emmanuel Wangwe told the House.

Ms Wamuchomba, who recently decamped from the Kieleweke political faction that supports President Uhuru Kenyatta to Tangatanga camp that supports Deputy President William Ruto, told the Nation yesterday that she was removed because of her political inclination.

“I was a victim for supporting William Ruto. Anybody who supports the DP is ejected from leadership committees. I’m therefore a victim,” she said.

She also alleged that she was kicked out for calling out lazy contractors who take too long to finish road projects.

Ms Wamuchomba took up the vice-chairperson position in sweeping changes in parliamentary leadership made last year by President Kenyatta. The changes saw all allies of DP Ruto replaced by the President’s loyalists.

Also affected is Kirinyaga Central MP John Munene, who moved from Justice and Legal Affairs to Administration and National Security

Keiyo South MP Daniel Rono, a staunch DP Ruto ally, will now serve on the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee while Malava MP Moses Malulu Injendi has been moved from Regional Integration to Transport.

Embakasi Central MP Benjamin Gathiru Mwangi, another Ruto ally, has been moved from National Cohesion and Equal Opportunities to Regional Integration.

Mr Mwangi recently clashed with the chairman of the National Cohesion committee, Maina Kamanda, over his leadership style in handling some agencies under the panel’s purview.

Recently elected Juja MP George Koimburi has been assigned to National Cohesion while his new counterpart John Wanjiku (Kiambaa) will serve on the Implementation Committee.

The Orange party has also moved Turkana East MP Mohamed Lokiru from Energy to Education, while recently elected Bonchari MP Pavel Oimeke will serve on Energy