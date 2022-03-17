Wamatangi loses key Senate role after joining Ruto camp

Kiambu senator Kimani Wamatangi has been stripped of his Senate Majority Chief Whip role by Jubilee party.

In a letter also sent to Speaker of the Senate and Office of the Registrar of Political Parties, the party said Mr Wamatangi ceases to hold the position immediately as he is deemed to have resigned from the membership of Jubilee party after publicly getting involved with UDA party.

Mr Wamatangi had attended a Kenya Kwanza rally on March 13, where he was received by the party leader of UDA, DP William Ruto, and publicly proclaimed his defection from Jubilee to UDA on whose ticket he seeks to vie for the Kiambu governor seat.

Mr Wamatangi's ouster comes five days after Wamatangi openly announced that he had ditched Jubilee Party for UDA, a political vehicle he will be using to contest for Kiambu gubernatorial seat.

‘This is to bring to your notice that the National Management Committee (NMC) met on March 14, 2022, to deliberate on among other things, your public attendance on March 13, 2022, a Kenya Kwanza rally in Thika whereof you were received by the party leader of United Democratic Alliance(UDA). Your public declaration at the said Kenya Kwanza rally in Thika on 13th march ..that you have joined the UDA and that you intend to contest For the Kiambu county Governor seat on the ticket of UDA,’’ reads the letter written by Jeremiah Kioni

‘According to the letter, the NMC deemed that Hon senator Wamatangi be deemed to have resigned from the membership of the Jubilee Party per Article 5 of the party constitution.

"That Hon senator Paul Kimani Wamatangi immediately ceases to hold the office of majority chief whip in the Senate,’’ the letter reads further.