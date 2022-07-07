Wajackoyah takes campaign to Mt Kenya region

Roots Party presidential candidate George Wajackoyah wants Mt Kenya residents to plant marijuana after legalising it if he wins in the August 9 General Election.

Accompanied by his running mate Justina Wamae, Prof Wajackoyah toured Githurai, Juja, Kenol, Murang’a, Sagana, Mukurweini, Othaya and Nyeri towns on Wednesday where he reiterated that he would legalise growing of bhang if he clinches presidency.

“Here in Mt Kenya, we want our people to plant bhang on a 10,000-acre piece of land so that our people become self-reliant. We want to have a wealthy nation. There are so many advantages that come with growth of bhang after attaining good harvest,” Prof Wajackoyah told residents of Murang’a.

“After legalizing bhang, if I become president, we will ensure that its growth is regulated well by my administration. This is one of the plans my government has to spur the country’s economy,” he added.

In the 10-point manifesto outlined by the Roots Party leader, legalization of marijuana was top on the list followed by commercial snake farming.

“If we can grow Bhang in Nyeri alone, each Kenyan could get a dividend cheque of Sh200,000 every year from the sale of Bangi. If we grew Bangi in Nyeri alone, we would build 2 expressways in each county in Kenya,” reads his manifesto in part.

“If we grow bangi in Nyeri alone, Kenya will have 10 percent of IMF's total cash reserves. In short we will never have to borrow a single coin in future,” it adds.

Prof Wajackoyah refuted claims that he is either a project of Kenya Kwanza or Azimio La Umoja One Kenya coalitions which are led by Deputy President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga respectively.

“I am neither a project of Kenya Kwanza nor Azimio coalition. I have heard some people say that I am a government project. Raila is a project while Ruto is a project within a project. Those raising such claims are just panicking,” he told residents of Nyeri town where he was also well received by youthful voters.

Recently, nominated senator Isaac Mwaura accused Prof Wajackoya of being a state-sponsored project.

During an interview on Citizen TV on Monday morning, Mr Mwaura said: “Wajackoyah is a state-sponsored project and should not be taken seriously. He has the attention of Kenyans for now and his manifesto is a joke,” Mr Mwaura said.

Prof Wajackoyah castigated those questioning his Kenyan citizenship, saying that those making the claims should confirm his citizenship details via the internet instead of writing to the British Embassy.

He maintained that he is a Kenyan citizen and the Law allows him to vie for the presidency because it is within his Constitutional right.

His response comes a few days after Mr Peter Gichira, a former presidential aspirant, wrote to the British High Commission querying the status of his citizenship in the United Kingdom