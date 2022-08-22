Wajackoyah, Justina fallout plays out in public

Roots Party leader Professor George Wajackoyah and his deputy Justina Wamae are not seeing eye-to-eye, as the latest chapter of their deteriorating ties play out publicly. Prof Wajackoyah, in a tersely worded statement, revealed that Ms Wamae had blocked her boss and other party officials from direct communication with her.

In the statement made public by the Roots Party leader, Prof Wajackoyah accuses Ms Wamae of gross misconduct in the just concluded General Election. He has also barred her from speaking on behalf of the party with immediate effect.

Roots Party has also summoned Ms Wamae to a disciplinary hearing on August 26 at the party’s headquarters in Nairobi, as well as threatening her with legal action should she continue to speak on behalf of the party.

“You have in your utterances contradicted yourself on Citizen TV Digital and KTN and recounted the contradiction hence your allegiance to the party manifesto is questionable,” part of the statement read.

Prof Wajackoyah said he took issue with the implication that he supports the candidature of Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition flag bearer, Mr Raila Odinga. On this, he cites some of her tweets congratulating President-elect William Ruto.

Roots Party further criticised her for acknowledging their competitor’s victory in the tweets.