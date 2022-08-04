Waihiga Mwaure: Kenyans want Rachel Ruto, Wajackoyah, Maraga in my cabinet

Agano party Presidential candidate David Waihiga Mwaure has unveiled proposed Cabinet ministers as suggested by his supporters, a list that includes spouses of his main challengers: Deputy President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Speaking on Thursday, Mr Mwaure said if elected, he would consider proposals to appoint Rachel Ruto, Ida Odinga, former Chief Justice David Maraga and lawyer PLO Lumumba to his cabinet. Other names he proposed include Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, his Education counterpart George Magoha, Nyeri Archbishop Anthony Muheria and Roots party candidate Prof George Wajackoyah. Prof Wajackoyah, he noted, would only be considered “if he mends his ways.”

“We sent an appeal to Kenyans on social media so that they can suggest names of gifted people who can serve in our Cabinet. We have received names at our party offices of different people who can serve in our Cabinet should we form government,” he said.

Mr Mwaure, however, pointed out that the party has not yet consulted with the people proposed.

“We want to make a disclaimer...These are just proposals. The names of our gospel brother Reuben Kigame has also ranked highly. Also if Wajackoyah mends his ways we can also give them an opportunity. There is something that he is telling Kenyans and we will make him in charge of the Cancer Center,” he added.

Mr Mwaure is one of the four presidential candidates in the upcoming August 9 polls. Others Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate Dr Ruto, Azimio One Kenya Coalition’s Mr Odinga, and Prof Wajackoyah.

Mr Mwaure has often blamed the woes facing Kenyans on bad leadership and promised to fix the problem.

He ran for Lamu governor in 2013 and senator in 2017, coming a distant fourth in both elections.

In 2013, he polled 1,525 votes in the race won by Issa Timami of UDF with 19,744 votes. In the 2013 county chief race, current governor Fahim Twaha of TNA had 17,785 votes, Mr Swaleh Salim of APK (4,232).