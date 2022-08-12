Wafula Chebukati threatens to eject presidential agents for slowing down verification

The electoral commission boss Wafula Chebukati threatened to kick out presidential agents from the national tallying centre, Bomas of Kenya, on Friday afternoon, for slowing down their verification process.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) also announced that in order to expedite the process, returning officers would henceforth take only 15 minutes at any verification table.

Reading the Riot Act to the agents, Mr Chebukati warned the agents to stop interfering with its officers going through forms brought in by returning officers.

He urged the agents not to turn into forensic auditors but only observe the process and document any anomalies which they will then share with him.

“Observe the process and document but do not do a forensic audit during the process. Record any errors and report the same. If you (agents) have any problems then raise it with me,” Mr Chebukati said.

The IEBC boss added that going forward, agents would only look at the copies of the forms to confirm they were the same as the ones issued at the polling stations.

Speed up process

Mr Chebukati added that the IEBC would increase the verification desks to speed up the process.

“I am directing that each desk should not take more than 15 minutes per returning officer. We will also add more desks to expedite the process,” he said.

At the time, a total of 130 returning officers had arrived at Bomas with 15 constituencies already processed.