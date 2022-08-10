Voting kicked off in Eldas constituency on Wednesday
Voting kicked off in Eldas constituency on August 10 after adjournment due to security concerns, IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati says.
On Tuesday, IEBC postponed the voting in the constituency after after a gunfire incident that stalled ballot materials transportation.
Speaking during the Commission's briefing at the Bomas of Kenya — the national tallying centre on Wednesday—Mr Chebukati said it is now safe for voters in the constituency to exercise their democratic rights.