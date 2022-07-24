Vote for Raila and Martha to be in government, leaders tell Mt Kenya residents

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition has warned residents of Central Kenya against voting for Deputy President William Ruto, arguing that the region risks being in the opposition after the August 9 elections.

Yesterday, the coalition’s presidential candidate Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua joined Governor Mwangi wa Iria and other leaders in a series of political rallies in Murang’a.

They toured the county days after Kenya Kwanza presidential running mate Rigathi Gachagua and his team made several rallies in the area where they solicited votes.

Ms Karua promised to advocate and address the interests of the region after the exit of President Uhuru Kenyatta from power.

“If we form the next government, I will be a true reflection of the people of Central Kenya. Our interests as the people of Mt Kenya will be well-catered for. Just gauge us and make the right decision,” Ms Karua said at Mumbi grounds in Murang’a town.

“No Kenyan will be oppressed under the leadership of Raila and Martha. Don’t elect a leader who will come to oppress you as a citizen. The only mature leader who can propel this country to prosperity is Raila,” she added.

Central Organisation of Trade Unions (Cotu) secretary-general Francis Atwoli argued that the deputy president is keen to derail residents in the region and lead them to the opposition.

Former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth appealed to the region to vote for Mr Odinga to tap more development and resources if he clinched the presidency.

“With all due respect, I am beseeching you to vote for Raila so that you will be in government. I am assuring you that Raila will win by 70 per cent of the votes. You will tap more from Raila’s government. All the regions in Kenya have decided to rally behind Raila,” Mr Kenneth said.

“Led by Karua, we want to make Mt Kenya the stronghold of Raila. When you elevate Karua to that position, your interests will be well factored in,” he added.

Murang’a woman representative Sabina Chege said that the region should consider voting for Ms Karua.

“This is your time to choose between Karua and Gachagua. Karua is the only person that is able to cater for our interests as the Kikuyu community. This is our own daughter and we should support her candidature,” Ms Chege said.

Mr Odinga exuded confidence that Mr Wa Iria would help him in grabbing a majority of votes from the region.

“I opted to reach out to Wa Iria because his manifesto is rhyming with ours. I am confident that he will play a big role in ensuring that we win. If any politician gives you handouts, receive it but let it not divert your political stand,” Mr Odinga said.

Wa Iria accused Kenya Kwanza of orchestrating his ouster from the forthcoming presidential race. The governor claimed that the team held several meetings where plans were made to elbow him out.

“They think that Mt Kenya region is their stronghold. That is why they colluded and pushed for my ouster from the presidential race to safeguard their votes. I am sure of what I am saying. These are people who want to misuse the voters of Central Kenya, claiming to have the gate pass of this region,” Wa Iria said.