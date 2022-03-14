University student: I will challenge DP Ruto’s UDA nomination

William Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto addresses Kenya Kwanza coalition rally. A UDA flagbearer hopeful now wants to petition the party in a challenge to DP's nomination.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  Ndubi Moturi

Jephnei Orina, 29, now wants to petition the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) over its decision to disqualify him from flying the party's presidential flag.

