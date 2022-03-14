University student: I will challenge DP Ruto’s UDA nomination

Jephnei Orina, 29, now wants to petition the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) over its decision to disqualify him from flying the party's presidential flag.

The University of Nairobi law student said the party had failed to notify him promptly about his application for a waiver of the nomination fee.

“I had made an application about the nomination fee waiver early enough but they failed to communicate to me. They only told me that they could not accept the application when I came for the interview," he said.

He also said he was ready to pay the fee on the day of the interview but the party still declined to accept it.

"I feel that the National Executive Council (NEC) had made a predetermined decision to lock out my candidacy. I had the money with me and I was willing to pay but they told me the deadline had passed for paying the fee," he said.

Mr Orina said he would use the party’s internal dispute resolution mechanisms to settle the issue before exploring other options.

During verification at the weekend, UDA deputy chair Kipruto Kirwa said NEC had rejected Mr Orina’s candidacy because he did not pay the required Sh1 million nomination fee.

"As a party, we believe in treating all candidates equally, except for special groups who were given waivers. We disqualified Orina because he failed to clear the nomination fee. We cannot give him the waiver because it will be violating our part rules,” he said.

Even as plans for the party's National Delegates Conference (NDC) gained momentum, Mr Orina still hoped that his name would be presented to the delegates.

"I know my party believes in democracy and equal opportunity for all. I was a founding member of this party who believes in its ideals. All I ask is to be given time so that I can clear my nomination fee for my name to be forwarded to the delegates at Kasarani," he added.

During tomorrow's NDC, over 5,000 delegates are expected to endorse Deputy President William Ruto to fly the party's flag in the August polls.