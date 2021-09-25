Unite with One Kenya Alliance leaders, Gideon tells Raila

Kanu leader Gideon Moi has called on ODM’s Raila Odinga to unite with the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) team to form a formidable force ahead of the 2022 race.

Mr Moi said by Mr Odinga uniting with Oka, they would be able to lock out some politicians who are not fit to lead the country.

Mr Moi maintained that Kanu is in Oka to stay, together with Wiper (Kalonzo Musyoka), ANC (Musalia Mudavadi) and Ford Kenya (Moses Wetangula) .

“We need all our friends because we are united for a purpose. We cannot do it without our friends. We have Mr Kalonzo, Mr Mudavadi and Mr Wetangula but Mr Odinga is not beyond reach because we are all working together,” he said.

On whether he might support Mr Odinga if he joins Oka, Mr Moi said some decisions are not his but they will be decided next week during Kanu national delegates meeting in Nairobi.

"I want you all to be on the look out. The delegates will be meeting, they will decide on which direction the party will take in 2022. This will not be under my influence. You know what decision was made over the previous election years since 2002," said Mr Moi, who was speaking with Kanu delegates at the Wild Waters Centre in Mombasa.

He noted that no one can win the presidency alone.

“You cannot do it without friends. We need all our friends because we are united in our purpose,” he added.

Mr Moi, who is also Baringo senator, said his party will soon make pronouncements that will shake the country.

“But that will be exactly what this country needs. We must strive to change the lives of our people for the better. My delegates you are my soldiers, be alert the bullets are ready,” he said.

The senator urged politicians to preach peace.

“We are now entering the premier league and we shall have star players even if it means buying them. We are not playing games, life is too serious for that,” he said.