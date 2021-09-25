Unite with One Kenya Alliance leaders, Gideon tells Raila

Kanu leader Gideon Moi.

Photo credit: Siago Cece | Nation Media Group

By  Winnie Atieno

Nation Media Group

Kanu leader Gideon Moi has called on ODM’s Raila Odinga to unite with the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) team to form a formidable force ahead of the 2022 race.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.