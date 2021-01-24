Raila Odinga
Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

Politics

Prime

Unease in ODM over handshake deal amid bid to oust Raila as Luo kingpin

By  Justus Wanga

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Self-preservation, and not political optics, is the overriding consideration, multiple interviews with party insiders revealed.

  • The remarks have caused feelings of betrayal in the Orange party even though the duo has made it clear in the past that their rapprochement was never about 2022 elections.

Senior rank and file of the Orange Democratic Movement is increasingly getting jittery with the loose handshake arrangement it has with the ruling party, Jubilee, as the clock ticks towards the next General Election.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Kenya’s Covid-19 cases exceed 100,000

  2. Kenya writes to AU over fresh fighting near Mandera

  3. Experts: Cut Somalia-Kenya ties unlikely to hold

  4. Cyclone leaves hundreds homeless in Mozambique

  5. Kibicho at DCI over Sonko election claims

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.