UN office calls for probe into deaths during Azimio protests

A police officer clears tyres from a road in Nyeri town that were laid by youth protesting the high cost of living on July 12, 2023. UN Human Rights Office calls for probe into deaths during the Azimio-led  anti-govt protests.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi I Nation Media Group

The UN Human Rights Office has called for probe into deaths during Azimio anti-govt protests as it urged open talks to address grievances.

The United Nations called for “prompt, thorough, independent and transparent investigations into the deaths and injuries.”

“The UN Human Rights Office is very concerned by the widespread violence, and allegations of unnecessary or disproportionate use of force, including the use of firearms, by police during protests in Kenya. Reports say up to 23 people have been killed and dozens injured in the demonstrations in the past week,” the UN said through the Human rights office spokesperson Jeremy Laurence.

“The policing of protests must seek to facilitate peaceful assemblies, and any use of force must be guided by the principles of legality, necessity, proportionality and non-discrimination. Firearms should never be used to disperse protests.”

