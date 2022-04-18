Uhuru will remain politically active after retirement, PS Paul Maringa says

President Uhuru Kenyatta will remain active in politics after retiring as Head of State, Infrastructure Principal Secretary Paul Maringa has said.

He stressed that President Kenyatta is the chairman of the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party and would be part of the next government.

"President Kenyatta will not hang his boots after completing his second and final term in office. Those saying that (he) is going home are lying," he told hundreds of soccer fans at Ngaru Primary School in Kirinyaga County on Sunday during a match he had sponsored with Kirinyaga Central MP Munene Wambugu.

The PS said President Kenyatta, who was allowed to continue as Jubilee Party leader, plays a pivotal role in the Azimio coalition.

Water projects

"People thought Jubilee was dead, which is not true. Jubilee was busy constructing road and water projects. We have now met here to announce that Jubilee is a party for the Mt Kenya region and would be in government," he said.

While the President is allowed to play a role in his succession and could, indeed, continue to lead Jubilee and chair the Azimio council, the coalition’s highest decision-making organ, his activities in politics after his retirement will be limited.

He is barred from holding a political office for more than six months after retirement.

“A retired President shall not hold office in any political party for more than six months after ceasing to hold office as President,” says the Presidential Retirement Benefits Act.

At the event, local Jubilee chairman Mureithi Kang'ara reminded critics that President Kenyatta was still the Mt Kenya kingpin and that there was no vacuum.

"Jubilee is stronger than ever before and it will have many MPs…. We are in Azimio to stay," Mr Kang'ara said.

Development projects

The official asked the Mt Kenya region to continue embracing the ruling party if they want development.

For his part, Mr Wambugu declared that he would defend his Kirinyaga Central MP’s seat on a Jubilee ticket and asked residents to rally behind him.

He enumerated his development projects in the constituency and asked residents not to let him down in the August 9 polls.





Mr Wambugu explained that he settled on Jubilee after witnessing the good work the government has done in his constituency.

"Jubilee has built roads and markets and installed clean drinking water in my political stronghold and I can't leave it," he stated.

He also appealed to residents to elect all Jubilee leaders in Kirinyaga County.

"We want MPs and MCAs, the woman rep and senator and governor to be from Jubilee," he said.