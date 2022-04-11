Uhuru Kenyatta to tour Mt Kenya after Jubilee primaries

President Kenyatta will begin the much-awaited campaign tour of his restive Mt Kenya region to market Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya flagbearer Raila Odinga after the completion of some projects and Jubilee Party primaries.

Jubilee strategists want the Head of State to delay his offensive to ensure the party line-up is complete for the August 9 polls so that he does not endorse any aspirant before the nominations. He had been expected to launch campaigns for Mr Odinga after the Sagana III meeting but has yet to do so a month later.

Mr Kenyatta portrayed Deputy President William Ruto as dishonest and criticised the performance of dockets under his supervision. He also censured him for premature campaigns that have unsettled the second term of the Jubilee administration.

“Let’s support Mr Odinga and help him protect our interests and legacy. When this young man (Dr Ruto) toes the line in future, we will consider him,” he said.

Mr Kenyatta had also hosted 3,000 elders from Central Kenya and pleaded with them to back Mr Odinga, saying Dr Ruto had frustrated his administration.

The President’s allies yesterday said that once Jubilee nominations are over and Azimio has settled on Mr Odinga’s running mate, he would hit the campaign trail. Those working on his itinerary want it to be a campaign-cum-development tour.

“The President only needs 90 days to campaign for his preferred successor. He should go to the ground after nominations. He will be parading the line-up. People can see how our party is gaining momentum,” said Jubilee deputy secretary-general Joshua Kutuny. “The President will also be commissioning projects.”

Jubilee director of elections Kanini Kega (Kieni MP) said once various development projects are completed, Mr Kenyatta would hit the ground running.