Uhuru to meet President Ruto for the first time since leaving office

President William Ruto and former head of state Uhuru Kenyatta are scheduled to share a platform on Monday to discuss regional peace.

The president and his predecessor will be opening the third Inter-Congolese Consultations of the Nairobi Peace Process.

The event will take place at the Safari Park Hotel where Burundi President Evariste Ndayishimiye will also be part of those that will officiate the programme.

The last time President Ruto and Mr Kenyatta shared a platform was during Dr Ruto’s swearing-in ceremony as the country’s fifth president on September 13.

However, on the inauguration day, the Head of State announced that Mr Kenyatta had agreed to continue championing the regional peace process.

“On peace initiative in our region, in Ethiopia and the Great Lakes region, I have asked my elder brother President Uhuru Kenyatta who has done commendedable engagement with those regions and he has graciously agreed to continue chairing those discussions,” President Ruto said during his inauguration.

Meanwhile, as the discussion on regional peace continues, Mr Odinga has called for countrywide rallies to seek opinions from the public on the petition to remove four commissioners of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

The four who are currently being grilled are the commission’s Vice Chair Juliana Cherera, Francis Wanderi, Irene Cherop and Justus Abonyo. They have been accused of gross misconduct, incompetence, putting their offices into disrepute and violating the constitution.