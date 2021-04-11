William Ruto
File | Nation Media Group

Politics

Prime

Uhuru to hold talks with Raila as ODM’s dalliance with Ruto grows

By  Justus Wanga

Nation Media Group

President Uhuru Kenyatta is scheduled to meet with ODM leader Raila Odinga, days after a key ally of the former prime minister met with Deputy President William Ruto and hints of a new coalition emerged.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Ruto-Raila alliance a mirage, says MP

  2. India bans export of crucial Covid-19 drug

  3. Kenya's Covid-19 death toll rises by 18

  4. Why Buhari sacked Nigeria’s police chief

  5. PRIME Police pursue ‘hired assassins’ theory in KBC editor's death

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.