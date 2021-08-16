President Uhuru Kenyatta and William Ruto
Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

Uhuru's quandary: Push Ruto out of Jubilee or wait for him to jump ship

By  John Kamau

  • Today, with 12 months to go before their second term ends, both President Kenyatta and his deputy look, and behave, like strangers to each other.

On April 22, 2013, Uhuru Kenyatta and William Ruto, donning similar attire, stepped out onto the eastern steps of State House, Nairobi, to unveil their new government.

