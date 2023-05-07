Uhuru’s Jubilee ‘ouster’ a new agenda in Ruto-Raila talks

Efforts to forestall the ouster of retired President Uhuru Kenyatta from Jubilee Party have spilled over to the bi-partisan government-opposition talks, with the latter now demanding an end to the takeover by president William Ruto’s allies as part of its conditions.

The Sunday Nation has learnt that Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition leader Raila Odinga has called for a crisis meeting on Tuesday to discuss some of the items they want the 14-member committee to prioritise, including a demand that President Ruto’s camp “stops sponsoring the coup” in Mr Kenyatta’s party.

The fresh demand is part of a concerted bid by the opposition coalition to save Mr Kenyatta from an embarrassment of losing his party to nominated MP Sabina Chege and East Africa Legislative Assembly (Eala) MP Kanini Kega, who have been installed by the rival camp as party leader and secretary-general in acting capacities, respectively. The rival faction led by Jeremiah Kioni insists they are the official office holders.

This even as the government on Friday restored security details of opposition leaders that it had withdrawn ahead of last Tuesday’s protests.

The new demand by Azimio on ex-President Kenyatta’s party leadership status is, therefore, likely to be seen by their Kenya Kwanza colleagues as a further escalation of the rift, even after a truce last week on the bi-partisan team membership as well as the secretariat, with lawyer Dr Muthomi Thiankolu and Mr Paul Mwangi picked as joint secretaries.

Azimio National Executive Council chairman Wycliffe Oparanya confirmed the Tuesday meeting and the coalition’s demand for an end to leadership interference at the former ruling party.

Mr Oparanya also confirmed that security officers attached to them have all reported back following the suspension of the protests.

“We have a meeting on Tuesday. What is happening in Jubilee is part of the issues our team in the talks will be putting on the table from next week when they start the talks,” Mr Oparanya told the Sunday Nation.

Mr Oparanya also revealed that the coalition plans to continue with its town hall meetings as they give chance to the negotiations meant to resolve the stalemate stemming from the August 2022 General Election.

Sources within the 14-member parliamentary committee co-chaired by MPs Otiende Amollo (Rarieda) and George Murugara (Tharaka) said the team was likely to convene on Tuesday. The co-chairs did not pick our calls.

A member of Kenya Kwanza team said they would allow the opposition to table all their demands since they are also preparing a raft of demands to counter some of the conditions by Mr Odinga’s team.

National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi shared Mr Oparanya’s position.

He described the power struggle in Jubilee as a direct assault by the ruling coalition against Azimio.

Mr Wandayi said the coalition would do everything within its means to ensure Mr Kenyatta remains the party leader of the outfit that propelled him to power in 2017.

“The Jubilee takeover is an issue we shall not allow to happen; that Kenya Kwanza can sponsor a coup and expect us to just remain quiet. Anytime our opponents touch Jubilee, it is a direct attack on Azimio,” said Mr Wandayi.

“We shall do what it takes to make sure Jubilee remains in the hands of Uhuru and (Jeremiah) Kioni. We have a legitimate interest in its affairs,” he added.

Mr Kioni said the power struggle in the party was more than a Jubilee issue, describing it as a concerted effort by the Ruto administration to kill multi-party democracy.

He claimed that the opposition coalition has made it clear that the talks would not proceed until Dr Ruto stops interfering with the running of the party.

“This is no longer a Jubilee issue but continued interference with parties especially within the opposition. The bi-partisan talks will only take place if they stop this ongoing forceful takeover of Jubilee. Fidelity to multiparty democracy is one of our main issues in the talks,” said Mr Kioni.

Mr Kenyatta’s camp believes that President Ruto is behind the attempt to overthrow him from the party over his continued active role in the opposition.

“The rebel group is being commandeered from State House. Kenya Kwanza has shown blatant disrespect and disregard to multiparty democracy,” said Jubilee Vice Chairman David Murathe on the day the Kega-led faction announced the ouster of Mr Kenyatta.

The Kenyatta-led faction has since written to the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP) seeking to have Ms Chege and Mr Kega be deregistered as Jubilee members.

He has accused the duo of contravening the party constitution by promoting ideologies of President Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

The two have also been accused of staging a coup against the party leader in total violation of the party constitution.

But Mr Kega yesterday dismissed claims that they were being sponsored by the ruling alliance to kick out Mr Kenyatta.

Mistreatment

He said the reason for their push to leave Azimio is because of mistreatment by Mr Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), claiming that they are never consulted.

He accused Mr Kenyatta of abandoning his role of protecting the interests of Jubilee within the opposition coalition.

“It is us members of Jubilee who are demanding for independence because ODM has been mistreating us. Ruto has nothing to do with what is happening in the party,” Mr Kega told the Sunday Nation.

“It is the party members who want to take control of the party because they have been mistreated in the coalition. I can tell you that once we are done with the takeover, the next phase would be to move out of Azimio,” he said.

The Eala lawmaker noted that a majority of Jubilee MPs are also not interested in engaging in the nationwide protests by the opposition.

Some of the former Jubilee MPs who jumped to UDA with Dr Ruto in the run-up to the last General Election suggested that the ouster of Mr Kenyatta was basically history repeating itself after the former president also staged a purge against Dr Ruto at the height of their fallout.

Baringo Senator William Cheptumo said the ouster of Mr Kenyatta is a bitter lesson to him that he who lives by a sword dies by the sword.

He said his removal from the party was a culmination of his past disregard to democracy and laws governing political parties.

“Whatever evil you do to others will always catch up with you. You don’t use leadership to negate tenets of democracy. It is a lesson for others in leadership,” said Mr Cheptumo, an ally of the president.

He went on: “What is happening in Jubilee today is the culmination of mischief that Uhuru has practised for long against others. Those who remained faithful in Jubilee are coming to realise that there is no democracy in the party.”

Former Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu, however, blamed the power struggle in Jubilee on those who have refused to accept that Dr Ruto is the President.

He said that it was ironic that Mr Kenyatta did not want Jubilee to work with the ruling alliance when he himself agreed to work with the late President Mwai Kibaki when he was in the opposition party Kanu.

“It is about those who have accepted the outcome of the last election and are trying to realign against those still in denial. Uhuru has refused to move on after the loss. Those of us who are still in active politics have more to lose than Uhuru who has retired,” he said.

Political analyst and professor of history Macharia Munene said it was surprising that Mr Kenyatta was still seeking to remain relevant in the political scene.

Unlike former heads of State, Mr Kenyatta continues to be in public limelight.

“The only surprise in what is happening in Jubilee is the involvement of Uhuru. The expectation was that he would behave like Moi and Kibaki by leaving the political scene quietly,” said Prof Munene.