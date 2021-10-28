UDA
Uhuru’s allies play down Waiguru defection

By  Gitonga Marete  &  Reginah Kinogu

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s allies have said they will not be swayed by defections from the ruling Jubilee Party, saying it is only a matter of time before the Head of State shows his Mt Kenya stronghold the political direction to take.

