President Uhuru Kenyatta addressing Kenyans on the eve of the New Year at State House, Nairobi.

| File | PSCU

President Kenyatta resumes House purge of William Ruto allies

By  Ibrahim Oruko

What you need to know:

  • In the last purge, Garissa Township MP Aden Duale was removed as majority leader in the National Assembly and was replaced by Kipipiri’s Amos Kimunya.
  • In the Senate, Elgeyo-Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen was replaced by West Pokot’s Samuel Poghisio.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has ordered the removal of at least five MPs from heading parliamentary committees, in what is seen as a continuation of the purge against lawmakers loyal to Deputy President William Ruto.

