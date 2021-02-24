Uhuru, Raila to lead BBI rallies ahead of referendum

BBI secretariat

Members of the BBI secretariat, led by co-chairmen Dennis Waweru and Junet Mohamed, address Journalists in Nairobi on February 24, 2021.

Photo credit: Justus Ochieng’ | Nation Media Group

By  Justus Ochieng'

President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga will take full control of the nationwide campaigns for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) scheduled to begin next week.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Autopsy reveals how Caroline Wanjiku was killed

  2. Confusion at the EAC over next Secretary-General

  3. China faces questions on labour used in solar panel production

  4. Lawyers sues IEBC over BBI signatures

  5. Kenya records 713 Covid-19 recoveries

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.