Uhuru-Raila MPs raise debt ceiling to Sh12 trillion amid pandemonium

National Assembly chambers. MPs allied to President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga ganged up to bulldoze a vote that gives the govt green light to borrow beyond the Sh9 trillion debt cap.

There were ugly scenes in the House on Thursday as MPs raised the debt ceiling to Sh12 trillion to finance the government’s Sh3.33 trillion budget for the 2022/23 financial year.

