Uhuru owes me no favours, DP Ruto says

Deputy President William Ruto yesterday said President Uhuru Kenyatta does not owe him a political debt for his support in the 2002, 2013 and 2017 elections.

This, even as the DP seemed to hit back at his boss who accused him of being part of those taking credit for the Jubilee administration’s success from “the rooftops of their cars”.

“As President Kenyatta said (in Sagana) correctly, he has no debt to anybody. He doesn’t have my debt. Uhuru Kenyatta owes me nothing,” the DP said yesterday in Trans Mara West, Narok County, during a fundraiser for Maranatha Enoosaen Church.

The DP said that, together with President Kenyatta, they owe Kenyans unity and service delivery as they promised during the 2013 and 2017 General Election.

On President Kenyatta’s criticism that people should not take credit for his government’s projects, the DP said he had contributed enough to the government and had the right to take credit for them.

“I am defending the Jubilee track record from whichever place because we were elected jointly with President Kenyatta and we have that debt to pay. There are those running around this country telling us this administration has done nothing. I have to defend it because I participated in its formation,” said the DP.

Full-throttle attacks

An emboldened Dr Ruto has been taking on his boss head-on lately, but is still careful not to go full-throttle in his attacks.

The March 2018 Handshake pact between President Kenyatta and former prime minister Raila Odinga has put a wedge between the President and his deputy. The DP pledged to shun tribalism in his politics.

“As the deputy President, I understand full well the folly of ethnic and tribal bigotry. I will not be invited to the politics of ethnic mobilisation and tribal arrangements. I am beyond that,” Dr Ruto said.

While in Sagana meeting with Mt Kenya leaders, President Kenyatta said: “Some have been saying we have a political pact and agreements. (That is) incorrect. The only covenant I have is with the people of Kenya, a promise I am keeping and I intend to fulfil to the end of my term. Why can’t he allow me to do my work and stop coming for the leadership baton? Why is he impatient?”

He added:“ Anyone who is genuinely interested in our region must use the front door. We must be wary of those creeping on our region using the kitchen door or the bedroom window.”

The DP was accompanied by Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok, and MPs Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu) and Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira). He was received by Narok Deputy Governor Evelyn Aruasa, Woman Rep Soipan Kudate, and MPs Johanna Ng’eno (Emurrua Dikir), Gabriel Tongoyo (Narok West), Korei Ole Lemein (Narok South) and Lemanken Aramat (Narok East).

Seeking for votes

Dr Ruto said that when he supported Mr Kenyatta in 2013, he did not give him any conditions.

Ms Aruasa said that Ruto has unmatched energy and that no one will beat him in seeking for votes. Mr Nyoro said it is only wise that President Kenyatta honours his promise to Ruto.

“The President said in broad daylight that he will serve for 10 years and then support DP Ruto. What has changed now?” he said.

Mr Gachagua accused President Kenyatta of “bribing” MCAS with gifts so as to pass the Building Bridges Initiative report.

He further said that they cautioned the President against bringing in ODM party leader Raila Odinga in Jubilee, but he did not heed their advice.

Ms Tuya said they will reject BBI because it does not address their issues: “We have not seen issues of Narok residents been articulated in the BBI.”

Mr Ng’eno called on churches to pray for the President, his deputy and all elected leaders across the country.

rmbula@ke.nationmedia.com