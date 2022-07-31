Uhuru on DP Ruto death claims: I have never thought about it

President Uhuru Kenyatta has hit back at his Deputy William Ruto, saying he has no intention of harming him, his family or allies, following allegations by the Deputy President that their lives are in danger.

Speaking during the commissioning of the Nairobi Expressway at JKIA toll station, President Kenyatta told his deputy to focus on promoting his manifesto and avoid spreading lies.

“In a week’s time we will be exercising our constitutional right to choose the next administration. I want to urge Kenyans to maintain peace during the remaining campaign period. And on and after the day of the election. There is no need to call each other names. Everybody, including myself has the freedom to vote for their preferred candidate,” he said.

“The decision rests with Kenyans. There is no need to lie. Haven’t you insulted me for three years? Haven’t I been the holder of this office for those three years? I had the power to do so. Now, when I am getting ready to hand over, and have limited powers, do you think I have the time to look for you? Please focus on your campaigns and sell your manifesto. I am finishing up on my work. Leave me alone,” said the president.

“Should Kenyans decide to vote for you, well and good. Should they choose otherwise, we will go home together, and life will go on,” he said.

He also urged Kenyans to be calm, and do the right thing, and called for politicians to inform Kenyans of their plans to transform lives.

On Friday, July 29, Deputy President William Ruto asked the head of state to stop issuing threats and leave his people alone, claiming that a plot was being planned to harm him alongside his family and allies.

"I want to ask the president to stop intimidating people. Your work is to make sure there is peace in the country. Stop telling us that we will know you are the president. Stop terrorising us we cannot be threatened. As long as you don't kill my children I shall face you but please let’s respect each other," Dr Ruto protested.