Uhuru offers Akorino Sh100 million in goodies to back Raila

President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday rallied the 1.5 million-strong Akorino faithful behind Azimio la Umoja One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga in the August 9 elections.

Speaking at the Kasarani Gymnasium, where he had joined Akorino faithful in celebrating 100 years of existence, the President gave out more than Sh100 million in treats to the church, which included a five-acre piece of land in Naivasha where it will build its general council headquarters.

Handing over symbolical instruments of operation from one generation of the church to the next, he urged members to support Mr Odinga.

Lauded church

He lauded the church for standing with him during his two terms in power and asked them to pray for the country as it approaches the general election.

“You’ve walked with me and supported me and I assure you that we will continue working together,” he said.

“Your journey has had challenges but now you are here 100 years later. You are no longer only about preaching the word of God,” he added.

Akorino Secretary-General Reverend Abraham Macharia was appointed as a board member of the Postal Corporation of Kenya.

Public service jobs

Other church members who have landed public service jobs are Mr David Kiarie Mburu, who was appointed chairperson of the Kenya Tea Development Agency, Mr Samuel Mwangi, the chairperson of the National Water Harvesting and Storage Authority and Ms Eunice Njeri at the Kenya Institute of Mass Communication.

The President donated another Sh10 million to support the church’s operations as well as Sh1 million for purchase of books and magazines detailing its history.

“Can you claim that I have not supported you? Now let us wait for the next administration to come in and do its part. To those who have been appointed, hongera na mfanye kazi,” said Mr Kenyatta.

He asked the church not to shy away from their way of living, saying there is freedom of religion.

“No one should be condemned for wearing a kilemba as there is no law that denies anyone to identify themselves according to their religion. Schools should allow you to dress in your code as is done to Muslims or other religions. Your faith is your right,” he said.

Other leaders present during the celebrations included Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho, former Water Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki, Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu, Kisii’s James Ongwae, former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth, Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni and Kisii gubernatorial candidate Simba Arati.

Climbing Mt Kenya

Mr Odinga said Azimio is making inroads in the vote-rich Mt Kenya region.

“Many said Raila cannot climb Mt Kenya, but with tinga tinga (tractor) and Martha Karua, it will be possible,” he said.

He lauded the church for being steadfast in fighting for liberation and independence of the country since its formation in 1922, urging them not to relent going forward at a time when Kenya is faced with new challenges, such as corruption.

“The Akorino began as a liberation group fighting for independence. We will walk together with you as President Kenyatta and our founding father have done,” he said.

Ms Karua pledged to continue working closely with the church should they form the next government.

“This will not be the last time we are interacting; we shall walk with you the same way we’ve seen you walking with the President. I ask that you pray for the country during this electioneering period that Mr Odinga and I win,” she said.

Liberation

Akorino Governing Council National Vice-Chairperson, Rev Dr Sammy Thiong’o, said they will stand firm in preaching the gospel of liberation to ensure their voice is heard in the fight against corruption.

“You are the only President who has worked more closely with the Akorino church. We are confident you have done your part and pray that God will give us a leader who fears God and will deliver us from yokes of corruption. You have walked with us during your tenure as President. Continue walking with us even in your retirement,” he said.