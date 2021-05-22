Uhuru Kenyatta’s aides plot life after 2022 polls

They have been by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s side since 2013, some even as way back as 2002 when Daniel arap Moi named him Kanu presidential torch bearer to the chagrin of other State House wannabes.

But now with the cathedral clock pointing to the sunset, President Kenyatta’s aides are now plotting a post-2022 plan as the Head of State prepares to retire after serving the mandatory two terms.

Self-preservation is fast-taking centre stage with some opening up back-channels with the sworn enemies of the Head of State.

Individuals who belong to Mr Kenyatta’s kitchen Cabinet, the Cabinet and others in the larger presidency, are coming to terms with the reality that his tenancy at the House on the Hill is drawing to a close and now must plan their lives after his retirement.

The loss by the ruling party in Juja by-election, the President’s own backyard on Tuesday, where Mr George Koimburi of little known People’s Empowerment Party trounced Jubilee’s Susan Njeri, has brought the reality closer home with most of them who were charged with delivering the seat admitting, albeit in silence, that time may be up for the current regime and they must plan ahead.

So far, three categories have emerged around Mr Kenyatta; those keen to influence who comes into power next so that they retain their influence, those reaching out to other players to be part of the next dispensation in the event the line-up favoured by Mr Kenyatta does not succeed and finally, the category such as that of the head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua who have decided to retire once the President hangs up his boots.

Comfort zones

Many agree that the handshake Mr Kenyatta had with the ODM leader Raila Odinga in early 2018 has helped him delay lame duck syndrome normally associated with rulers doing their last term in office, what made most of his handlers stay in their comfort zones. Most of them are now waking up to the reality of their time.

Observers expect the syndrome to set in after the referendum, in case it is held this year given the active court challenges or early next year, a time that will see a number of those in government aspiring for elective seats resign to join active politics.

Most of those who are opting to leave the crucible that is political life have built magnificent retirement homes away from the bustle and hustle of the city and are hoping to quietly retreat there. They are in the minority though.

There are those keen to run for elective offices ranging from parliamentary to governor’s seats such as State House Comptroller Kinuthia Mbugua who is said to be warming up to be Nakuru governor, a seat he occupied for five years until 2017 when Mr Lee Kinyanjui defeated him at the polls.

Ms Nancy Gitau, a strategist Mr Kenyatta inherited from the Kibaki regime, is among those driving the succession politics. For her, influencing the choice of who comes after her boss is critical both for the legacy projects but also for the sake of peace in retirement. A close friend of hers said she wouldn’t mind a job in public service in the next government, say as a minister.

The likes of Chief of Staff Nzioka Waita are said to be eyeing consultancies or international assignments. His rich networks in the corporate world could still come in handy in the post Kenyatta days.

For Jubilee secretary-general Raphael Tuju, he still hopes to play a role in the national politics after the next elections. There had been indications that he would go back home to either vie for Siaya governor or Rarieda MP but he has since denied the reports.

Corridors of power

The thinking had been that he wanted to make a comeback to the Cabinet by first being elected MP given the idea to have a section of ministers come from parliament in the proposed changes to the constitution.

When asked whether he declared interest in Rarieda seat, he said: “I have done no such thing. I was accosted by some people on the road when I was doing my fitness walk as I prepare for a corporate sponsored walk next month but I did not make such a statement.” Mr Tuju is among the few politicians who have defied Mr Odinga in his Luo Nyanza backyard and still remained relevant at the national level.

“I am ready to serve and I have always wanted to serve the country. If the opportunity to serve the country comes my way, I will absolutely take it,” he said.

Still within the corridors of power is a cabal pushing for the Interior CS Fred Matiang’i’s ticket.

National politics

They argue he has served in Mr Kenyatta’s government and would be good for continuity, plus, he has proved to be a performer over the years even chairing the Cabinet committee on development, a task that was naturally expected to go to the Deputy President William Ruto by the virtue of being the President’s principal assistant.

“A group of politicians were at his office last Thursday and they wanted to know if he is brave enough to enter the ring at an appropriate time. They are of the view that his ticket will bring a fresh breath to the campaign trail and generally the conduct of the national politics,” an aide at his office said.

Since every politics is first local, Dr Matiang’i is reportedly engaging opinion leaders from the Abagusii region where he hails from to chart the way forward.

Career civil servants like Mr Kinyua’s deputy Wanyama Musiambo who have largely kept off politics are in the category of those likely to make it back to the service even with a new sheriff in town.