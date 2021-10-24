Uhuru Kenyatta guided me on how to climb Mt Kenya, William Ruto says

Deputy President William Ruto has attributed his “popularity” in Mt Kenya to campaign advice given by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Addressing the congregation at Latter Glory Worship Centre in Gachie, Kiambu county, yesterday, Dr Ruto said the President told him to start campaigning early and guided him on what to do in order to gain popularity.

“I have the President’s blessings. He told me: ‘For you to win the people and climb the mountain comfortably, you have to visit them in churches and pledge to build roads and offer quality education among other things’. I am happy my friend told me how to climb the mountain,” he said.

But the President is on record criticising his deputy for “premature” 2022 campaigns.

“My brother Ruto and I were walking together until 2022 came into the picture. He lost focus. I’m asking him to leave 2022 alone. That will come. Let him be patient,” Mr Kenyatta said during the launch of Building Bridges Initiative report at Bomas of Kenya last year.

Destroyed Jubilee's plans

The President compared Dr Ruto to a relay runner who dashes in the opposite direction.

The DP donated Sh1 million to the church yesterday.

“We want an economic system that will empower people at the grassroots, not one that favours a few at the top,” he said.

He accused Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga of being a spoiler and pleaded with Kiambu people to vote for a “hustler” government next year.

Dr Ruto said Mr Odinga destroyed the Jubilee administration’s plans by creating a wedge between him and the President.

“He is behind the problems facing the ruling party as well as the collapse of President Kenyatta’s Big Four Agenda. He has no vision for the country but only seeks to seize power,” Dr Ruto said.

Hustler movement

He was accompanied by MPs Patrick Wainaina (Thika Town), Kimani Ichung’wa (Kikuyu), John Wanjiku (Kiambaa), Woman Representative Gathoni Wamuchomba and former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu.

The DP urged young people to turn to register as voters in the nationwide exercise being conducted by the Independent Boundaries and Electoral Commission.

“I am happy to be the leader of the ‘hustler’ movement that cuts across all ethnic communities, religions and races. Our aim is to use unity to build a strong national political party,” he said.

Dr Ruto also drummed up support for the United Democratic Alliance and urged voters to rally behind Mr Wainaina, who wants to be Kiambu governor.