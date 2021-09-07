Raphael Tuju
Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

Politics

Prime

Uhuru Kenyatta allies target William Ruto wealth in fresh attacks

By  Justus Ochieng'

The onslaught against Deputy President William Ruto went a notch higher after top leadership of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee party revealed behind-the-scenes plans to have State agencies investigate sources of his wealth and tax payment records.  

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.