Uhuru: I was soft but Martha Karua will jail thieves

President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday upped the ante in the hotly contested succession race when he warned that an Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition government would jail thieves and corrupt politicians.

Without mincing his words and in an apparent reference to Deputy President William Ruto and his allies, the Head of State said the Azimio pair of Raila Odinga and Martha Karua will not be as forgiving as he has been.

Referring to Ms Karua, the former justice minister also known for her anti-corruption stance both in government and in civil society, the President said she was a tough woman who will put “thieves” in the cells.

“We have had peace because of the handshake I had with Raila Amolo Odinga and I love the way he has joined hands with the tough woman Martha Karua. A woman who will not hesitate (to take action) against thieves. They will be in cells. She won’t forgive them like I did,” Mr Kenyatta said at Muhuri Muchiri in Ruai, Nairobi City.

“They (Raila and Karua) are the ones who will be able to continue with this job for us to ensure we have a country that is being led in a just manner, the right way and in a way that solves citizens’ problems,” he added.

Rallying the city residents to throw their weight behind Azimio, President Kenyatta said he hopes Kenyans vote for Mr Odinga so he can hand over power to him.

Former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko addresses residents of Mihang’o in Embakasi East after President Uhuru Kenyatta opened a Nairobi Metropolitan Service hospital in the area. Looking on are city Governor Anne Kananu, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino and NMS boss Lt-Gen Mohammed Badi. Photo credit: Jeff Angote I Nation Media Group

Mr Odinga, the President said, was the only leader who will be able to carry on with development projects initiated by his administration.

“I am asking you with due respect to support us so that the person I will hand over to, will be none other than Raila Odinga because the work we have done will be taken care of,” pleaded the President.

“I see the path of Raila and Karua as the best one for Kenya. Truth be told. The other camp is just empty talk and insults. When they go to meetings, they are preoccupied with me yet I am not contesting,” he added.

He said Mr Odinga will keep the nation united instead of pursuing selfish interests, unlike other leaders “who won’t look after the people”.

Uhuru: Karua will jail land grabbers

“There’s nothing more important than peace and that is why I am pleading with you to choose peace and ensure the country remains in safe hands. I am not saying this because I have a problem with anyone,” said Mr Kenyatta.

“That is why I am supporting this man (Raila) and what is pleasing me about him is that he is a changed man. What made me realise he has changed is when he accepted to appoint Martha as his running mate,” he said.

The President asked the residents to reject Dr Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza leaders, saying all they are preoccupied with is politics of sowing seeds of division and incitement instead of coming with solutions to problems faced by Kenyans. “Will you walk together with us? Will you support Azimio. Will you vote for Azimio? Let us walk together,” he rallied the residents.

The President hit out at his deputy and his allies for telling him to complete his tenure and go home, saying he will stick around until he hands over after the August 9 polls.

“They are telling me to finish and go, where am I going to? I will continue doing my work until the last minute. There are hospitals to commission, roads to build, and other government projects to be done. I will continue doing my work until I hand over to the next person,” said Mr Kenyatta.

He chided the DP for perpetuating politics of insults and divisions instead of telling Kenyans what he will do for them once he forms the next government.

Further, the Jubilee Party leader admonished Dr Ruto for being a master of double speak who is fast to take credit for achievements by the Jubilee government, but distances himself from the failures.

“It is true that there is high cost of living, but it is a global issue. We are doing everything possible to lower it. But instead of coming to help us find solutions, and yet he (Ruto) is in government, he is taking credit for the good things but blames me for the high cost of living. Do we have two governments?” posed Mr Kenyatta.

He also warned the residents not to vote for smooth talkers thinking that they are punishing him.

“Don’t vote for smooth-talkers. Vote for just and accountable people. Don’t forget the snake that lied to Eve and made her eat the forbidden fruit. She succumbed to its smooth talk and caused us suffering that persists even today. True or false? Will you accept to be duped?” quipped the President.

While admitting challenges faced by his government, he lauded the former prime minister for joining hands with him to find solutions to the country’s problems.

He, however, pointed out that the Jubilee government had accomplished a lot in terms of infrastructure, hospitals and other developments, telling off political leaders making noise that his government had done nothing. “We admit there is a problem. I laud Raila for realising that there is a problem and coming to work with us to see how to find solutions instead of complaining. We need leaders who want to solve problems of the people and value peace. We don’t need leaders whose work is to pit Kenyans against each other,” he said.

The President explained how unity has dominated the country since the Handshake and former sworn political enemies can now campaign together.