Uhuru ban on political gatherings hits Luo-Kikuyu elders’ event

A section of elders from the Kikuyu and the Luo communities have cancelled a planned cultural event in Nyeri that was to be graced by ODM leader Raila Odinga on November 14.

The meeting was to follow another one held at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga’s home in Bondo last month. In a statement released yesterday, the elders said the Nyeri meeting was postponed due to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s directive banning political gatherings for the next two months.

“All was set for the big cultural event with more than 500 elders from Nyanza having already confirmed attendance and were to be escorted by the entire Nyanza political leadership led by Rt Hon Raila Odinga,” said Kikuyu Council of Elders secretary general Rev Peter Munga,

Council chairman Wachira Kiago and his Luo counterpart Ker Opiyo Otondi said the elders would continue with planning meetings and other intercultural interactions. The decision was arrived at last night moments after the elders witnessed at least 200 youths from both Mount Kenya and Nyanza interact in Kiambu as part of the build-up activities ahead of the Nyeri event. Each of the youth groups met their respective elders for a day-long mentorship workshop before converging to issue a joint communiqué on their readiness to promote peace in the country.

“We were well instructed by our elders about the history between our communities from way back in the early sixties and never again will we allow any disharmony between the Kikuyus and the Luos,” said Fred Makajos from the Luo community.