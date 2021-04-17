DP William Ruto
File | Nation Media Group

Politics

Prime

Uhuru allies in anti-Ruto election run-off strategy

By  David Mwere

Nation Media Group

Could some strategists in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s camp be exploring a poll-runoff game plan as an alternative should it become impossible to rally rivals around a sole presidential flag bearer for an anticipated broad-based alliance?

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. PRIME The nine lives of Chebukati

  2. Nation Media Group bags two awards at the ‘Oscars of Design’

  3. Law change advocates race against time to beat deadlines

  4. Separating facts from fiction on the BBI proposals

  5. Reopening of BBI report splits Raila’s legal team

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.