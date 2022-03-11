Uhuru leads 15 parties to witness Raila coronation 

More than 300 delegates drawn from 15 political parties will converge in Nairobi tomorrow for the coronation of Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga as their preferred presidential candidate in the August 9 General Election.

To crown the event that is expected to take place at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), Mr Odinga will be publicly unveiled as the Azimio la Umoja flagbearer at a rally at the Jacaranda grounds.

The planned coronation has ruffled feathers on the political scene, most notably among allies of One Kenya Alliance (OKA) co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka.

Following the disquiet in OKA over the planned coronation of Mr Odinga, Kanu secretary-general Nick Salat yesterday launched a blistering attack on Mr Musyoka, accusing the Wiper leader of attempting to hold OKA and Azimio la Umoja to ransom.

Mr Salat, a key player in the OKA political formation, vowed that his party would attend the meeting.

Mr Odinga, who is gearing up for his fifth stab at the Presidency, yesterday said he was up to the task.

“God’s time is the best and this is God’s time,” Mr Odinga said in Nairobi yesterday, in reference to his long-drawn struggle and fifth race for the top seat.

The Saturday event at KICC, christened Azimio la Umoja National Delegates Conference (NDC) that will be graced by President Uhuru Kenyatta as the Jubilee party leader, will bring together at least 20 delegates from each of the 15 affiliate parties in the coalition.

The delegates are expected to endorse Mr Odinga’s bid at the event where Azimio la Umoja will also be launched as a coalition political party.

Coalition agreement

The coordinator of the planned Azimio NDC, Suna East MP Junet Mohamed, yesterday revealed that the leaders of the various affiliate parties will ink a coalition agreement at KICC that will likely be deposited with the Registrar of Political Parties on Monday next Week.

“We have invited 20 delegates from each of the 15 political parties constituting the NEC (National executive Committee) to the ceremony where we shall witness the signing of the coalition agreement, which will then be deposited with the Registrar of Political Parties on Monday next week,” Mr Mohamed told the Nation.

Other sources within Azimio, however, intimated to the Nation that the coalition party document may not be deposited on Monday due to some underlying issues that were being addressed by a team of lawyers.

“We are still fine tuning the document and are yet to make a decision on the supposed officials of the coalition party and how they will be distributed among member parties.

“However, there is a common consensus that President Kenyatta — the Jubilee party leader — becomes the coalition party’s leader,” the source said.

The event, he noted, will take place between 9am and midday.

“Jacaranda will be the mother of all rallies. It will for sure determine the future of our country and any party that will be part and parcel of the future government will be there,” Mr Mohamed said.

“It will be a first-class event,” Mr Odinga’s presidential campaign board chairman, Governor Ndiritu Muriithi, told the Nation.

Asked whether members of OKA would attend the Azimio NDC, Mr Mohamed said only those who are willing should attend the meeting.

Raila's running mate

“Anybody, whether OKA or any party that is willing to join is welcome. This is not an ODM affair, but an Azimio NDC. So those willing to engage and form a coalition are all welcome,” Mr Mohamed said.

He, however, clarified that Mr Odinga’s running mate would not be unveiled on the same day. Mr Mohamed said the 15 parties expected at the event share the ideology and vision of Azimio, which is unity of the people of Kenya.

The parties expected at the ceremony include President Kenyatta’s Jubilee, Mr Odinga’s ODM, Party of National Unity (PNU), which is linked to Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya, Upya Movement, which is linked to Treasury CS Ukur Yatani as well as United Progressive Alliance (UPA) and Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) associated with Interior CS Fred Matiang’i and his Defence counterpart Eugene Wamalwa, respectively.

Others are National Alliance Rainbow Coalition of Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu, Maendeleo Chap Chap of Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua , Ubuntu Peoples’ Forum led by Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui, West Pokot Governor John Lonyangapuo’s Kenya Union Party, Kilifi County boss Amason Kingi’s Pamoja African Alliance, Devolution Empowerment Party of Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi, Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana’s Muungano Party of Kenya and Governor Ali Roba’s United Democratic Movement. The latter endorsed Mr Odinga at its NDC yesterday.

It was not immediately clear whether Labour Party of Kenya, Party of Growth and Prosperity, Liberal Democratic Party, Chama cha Uzalendo and Alternative Leadership Party of Kenya (ALP-K), which Dr Kituyi had touted as members of his Sawa Coalition before he endorsed Mr Odinga, would also attend.

ALP-K leader Gerry Owiti told the Nation that the party was fully behind Mr Odinga’s Azimio.

“We are still in talks with many other parties to join Azimio as a bigger team,” Mr Owiti said.

Yesterday, Mr Salat said Kanu would attend the Azimio NDC “in huge numbers”.

“The Saturday Azimio NDC will be a historic event which no one, let alone Kanu, can afford to miss. Therefore, let the record reflect that Kanu cannot play second-fiddle to an indecisive OKA partner and neither will Kanu be held to ransom by a ‘fickle and spineless OKA partner’. Kanu will be present at the Azimio NDC. Period!” he said.