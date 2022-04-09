UDA ‘unity’: Stephen Ndicho withdraws from Kiambu Senate race

In his effort to build consensus in the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), Deputy President William Ruto yesterday prevailed upon Kiambu County Assembly speaker Stephen Ndicho to withdraw from the Senate race.

The party’s flagbearer will instead be radio journalist Karung’o wa Thang’wa.

Mr Ndicho had earlier announced intention to contest the Kiambu governor seat on a UDA ticket before shifting to the Senate race.

The incumbent senator is Kimani Wamatangi, who recently defected from Jubilee to UDA. Mr Wamatangi is eyeing Governor James Nyoro’s seat.

“Consensus-building is continuous. We are a team that believes in a win-win situation,” Kikuyu MP – one of Dr Ruto’s closest allies – told the Saturday Nation.

Mr Ichung’wa’s remarks cement what insiders told the Saturday Nation yesterday that talks are ongoing to have Thika Town MP Patrick Wainaina wa Jungle to step down for Mr Wamatangi in the governor contest.

Declined to comment

Contacted, Senator Wamatangi and Mr Wainaina declined to comment.

The idea is to lock out or weaken Jubilee in Kiambu , the political backyard of President Uhuru Kenyatta that UDA has infiltrated.

Mr Thang’wa and Mr George Maara of Jubilee are expected to battle it out for the Kiambu Senate position.