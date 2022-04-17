UDA announces repeat polls in four constituencies

The national elections board (NEB) of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) on Saturday directed that nominations be repeated in four constituencies and several wards across the country.

The repeat primaries will be conducted on April 19.

According to the elections board, the party will also conduct nominations in some of the areas which were not covered in the April 14 primaries.

In a statement the board’s chairman Anthony Mwaura said the repeat nominations will notably be conducted in Rongai Constituency (Nakuru), Moiben (Uasin Gishu), Turkana East and Turkana West (Turkana) and Mt Elgon in Bungoma County.

The nominations will also conducted in several wards including Biashara (Nakuru City), all wards in Bumula, Mt Elgon, Malava, Lugari, Turkana East, Turkana Central and Likuyani constituencies.

Others are Mahiga and Endarasha in Nyeri County and several other wards in Meru County.

Disputed results

Without giving reasons, Mr Mwaura pointed out that party members in the said areas will have a repeat of the polls to pick aspirants in some areas where results were disputed.

"The party has made arrangements for the hearing of any arising disputes, which are being handled by the party electoral and nominations disputes resolution committee. The party is keen to use the available established channels to resolve any issues or grievances arising from the primaries," said the statement by NEB.

The party has maintained that it is committed to conduct a free, fair and credible nominations.

Sources told the Nation that the party may have decided to repeat the elections in some areas because it is keen to field strong candidates.

"The party wants strong candidates in some regions. For instance, in Rongai, Nakuru County, the party wants a strong candidate to face the late President Daniel Moi's son Raymond Moi in the August 9 General Election,” said the source.