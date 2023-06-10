UDA seeks to register 15 million members ahead of 2027 General Election

President William Ruto's United Democratic Alliance (UDA) is seeking to recruit nearly 15 million voters out of 22 million registered voters as it seeks a 'clean sweep' victory in the 2027 elections.

UDA Secretary-General Cleophas Malala, who was speaking during a party delegates' meeting in Narok, revealed that the move is aimed at ensuring that President William Ruto wins the 2027 election by a landslide.

"We want to register three-quarters of the total registered voters so that we break the endless dispute over the results of the General Election by the runners-up because we are tired of one man protesting every five years over the elections," Mr Malala said.

Mr Malala also criticised opposition leader Raila Odinga for his constant attacks on the government without offering solutions to the challenges.

"If he (Odinga) means we're for the country as he claims, then he should offer alternatives and not just criticise for the same," said Mr Malala.

The UDA official has, however, promised fairness in the election of the party's grassroots officials.

"The elections will be held in each polling station where each polling station will elect 20 leaders," Mr Malala explained.

He said the 20 elected from the polling stations would then join those elected at ward level to elect ward officials.

Mr Malala said the formula would be replicated at constituency, county and national levels, adding that those eyeing the national post must have been elected from the district level.

He called on the UDA-elected governors to ensure a seamless administration but not to forget their oversight role.

He claimed that the UDA was still the largest party in the country, having won 850 out of 1450 seats nationwide.

The event was attended by Narok Governor Patrick Ntutu, his deputy Tamalinye Koech, MPs Johana Ngeno (Emurua Dikirr), Kitilai Ntutu (Narok South), Lemanken Aramat (Narok East), Gabriel Tongoyo (Narok West) and Rebecca Tonkei (County MP).

Others include East African Legislative and Assembly nominated MP David Sankok and Interior CAS and former Narok Governor Samuel Tunai.