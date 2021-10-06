UDA names 31 officials to run its political affairs

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has named 31 officials who will run affairs of Deputy President William Ruto’s political vehicle to campaign for the presidency.
Among them is an MP, an ex-cabinet minister, former MP, a former campaign manager for ODM leader Raila Odinga and technocrats.
The party officials will also be members of the National Executive Committee (NEC), a top decision-making organ of the party with a role in party grassroots elections and nominations.
UDA Chairman Johnson Muthama and Secretary General Ms Veronica Maina have been the most visible party leaders since Dr Ruto took over the party.
“They will serve as members of NEC and perform its functions. We are, however, waiting for party elections to streamline everything ahead of the elections next year,” Mr Muthama told Nation yesterday.
According to a list deposited at the office of the Registrar of Political Parties, the other officials are Mr Muthama’s three deputies, former Cabinet Minister Kipruto Kirwa, Kenya National Union of Nurses (Knun) Secretary-General Seth Panyako and Mr Nicholas Marete.
Ms Maina has two deputies- Mr Odinga’s ex-aide Eliud Owalo who is deputy secretary general in charge of strategy while Mr Daniel Sigei handles programmes.
Former South Mugirango MP Omingo Magara, who has been leading the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has defected to UDA as the party’s National Treasurer, a position he once held in ODM.
Mr Panyako unsuccessfully contested the Kakamega Senatorial seat in 2017 elections on an ODM ticket.
The party has named 17 secretaries in charge of different dockets, including Kacheliba MP Mark Lemunokol who will handle Devolution and Intergovernmental Relations.
The full list of ‘Wheelbarrow’ party officials
- Secretary General Veronica Nduati Maina.
- Deputy Secretary General strategy Eliud Owalo.
- Deputy secretary General programmes Daniel Sigei.
- Chairman Johnston Muthama.
- Deputy Chairman - Former Cabinet Minister Kipruto Kirwa.
- Deputy Chairman - Kenya National Union of Nurses (Knun) Secretary-General Seth Panyako.
- Deputy Chairman - Mr Nicholas Marete.
- National Treasurer James Omingo Magara.
- Deputy Treasurer Former Teso South MP Mary Emase – Strategy.
- Deputy Treasurer Daniel Rotich – Operations.
- Deputy Treasurer Joshua Kanake Mugo Programmes.
- National Organizing Secretary - Karissa Nzai.
- National Organising Secretary Charles Chebayi – Strategy.
- National Organising Secretary Jamuhuru Guyo Warda – Operations.
- Secretary Devolution and Intergovernmental Relations – Kacheliba MP Mark Lemunokol.
- Secretary Youth Affairs, Sports and Culture – Mary Kabiru.
- Secretary Tourism, Environment and Natural Resources – Surum Korema.
- Secretary SMEs, Trade and Industrialization - Franklin Ndii.
- Secretary for Transport and Infrastructure - Cecilia Asinyen.
- Secretary for Education – Robert Theuri.
- Secretary for Women Affairs – Cecilia Wairimu.
- Secretary for Information, Communication and Technology – Diana Mwangangi.
- Secretary for Labour and Social Services – Lawrence Ngacha.
- Secretary for Lands, Housing and Urban Planning – Ronald Shako.
- Secretary for Persons with Disability – Pauline Lenguris.
- Secretary for Health – Leah Jelagat.
- Secretary for Legal Affairs – Edward Kamau.
- Secretary for Water and Sanitation – Elina Mapenzi.
- Secretary for Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries – Julius Mathenge.
- Secretary for Energy, Petroleum and Mining – Francis Ngotho.
- Secretary for Economic Affairs and Planning – Oscar Igaida.