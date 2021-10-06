UDA names 31 officials to run its political affairs

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has named 31 officials who will run affairs of Deputy President William Ruto’s political vehicle to campaign for the presidency.

Among them is an MP, an ex-cabinet minister, former MP, a former campaign manager for ODM leader Raila Odinga and technocrats.

The party officials will also be members of the National Executive Committee (NEC), a top decision-making organ of the party with a role in party grassroots elections and nominations.

UDA Chairman Johnson Muthama and Secretary General Ms Veronica Maina have been the most visible party leaders since Dr Ruto took over the party.

“They will serve as members of NEC and perform its functions. We are, however, waiting for party elections to streamline everything ahead of the elections next year,” Mr Muthama told Nation yesterday.

According to a list deposited at the office of the Registrar of Political Parties, the other officials are Mr Muthama’s three deputies, former Cabinet Minister Kipruto Kirwa, Kenya National Union of Nurses (Knun) Secretary-General Seth Panyako and Mr Nicholas Marete.

Ms Maina has two deputies- Mr Odinga’s ex-aide Eliud Owalo who is deputy secretary general in charge of strategy while Mr Daniel Sigei handles programmes.

Former South Mugirango MP Omingo Magara, who has been leading the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has defected to UDA as the party’s National Treasurer, a position he once held in ODM.

Mr Panyako unsuccessfully contested the Kakamega Senatorial seat in 2017 elections on an ODM ticket.

The party has named 17 secretaries in charge of different dockets, including Kacheliba MP Mark Lemunokol who will handle Devolution and Intergovernmental Relations.

The full list of ‘Wheelbarrow’ party officials