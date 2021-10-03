UDA lobby group urges youth to go for elective posts

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) young aspirants lobby group has implored eligible young people to register in large numbers as voters ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Mr Sam Mundia, the lobby group’s chairman, also urged the youth to offer themselves for political office at the polls.

"I believe we (the youth) should raise the standard. We should be loud at actions and not words. The constant tweets on social media do not help much. We need to get sizeable numbers on decision-making platforms; that will make a difference," Mr Mundia told Nation.Africa.

Mr Mundia, who has been advocating the policies of UDA, which is associated with Deputy President William Ruto, is planning to vie for a ward rep’s seat in Nairobi.

"It's time we take up the bull by its horn and make a name for ourselves not by chanting 'youth, youth’, on the streets of Kenya but by actually letting our beaded sweat speak on our behalf," he said.