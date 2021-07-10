UDA launches recruitment campaign in Nairobi 

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has embarked on an ambitious drive to bring on board 4 million new members ahead of the 2022 General Elections.

The political outfit, which is associated with Deputy President William Ruto, on Saturday launched a recruitment exercise in Kibera, Woodley and Kenyatta market area in Nairobi, as it seeks to net new members in the capital city.

"We are keen to spread the party’s Hustler Nation message around the country, especially to Kenyans engaged in the informal sector," said Sam Mundia, UDA's grassroots coordinator.

A United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party agent signs up a grocery shop owner during the party's recruitment drive for new members in Nairobi on July 10, 2021. Photo credit: Courtesy

"We are target atleast 1.5 million young Kenyans who will be eligible to vote in next year's elections but have not registered,” he added.

The registration drive was conducted alongside a clean-up exercise in the areas with the newly-registered members receiving branded t-shirts, caps, armbands and other party merchandise.

Party registration is free, with the members entitled to clearance to contest for political office, among other benefits.

Dr Ruto recently offered the biggest hint yet that he will part ways with his boss President Uhuru Kenyatta to run for president on a UDA party ticket.