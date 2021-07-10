UDA launches recruitment campaign in Nairobi 

A United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party agent signs up a boda-boda operator during the party's recruitment drive for new members in Nairobi on July 10, 2021.

  • Saturday's recruitment exercise was conducted in Kibera, Woodley and Kenyatta market.
  • Newly-registered members received branded t-shirts, caps, armbands and other party merchandise.

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has embarked on an ambitious drive to bring on board 4 million new members ahead of the 2022 General Elections.

