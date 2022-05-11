UDA chairman Muthama: I can’t share a podium with Governor Mutua

The entry of Maendeleo Chap Chap party leader Dr Alfred Mutua into Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance continues to cause jitters after his United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party chairman Johnson Muthama said he cannot share a podium with the Machakos governor.

Mr Muthama noted that this was the reason he gave DP Ruto’s rally in Tala, Machakos County a wide berth on Tuesday.

The rally was attended by Dr Ruto, Dr Mutua, Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi and Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetang’ula, among other coalition leaders.

But speaking to Nation Wednesday, Mr Muthama defended his no-show at the rally, linking it to the presence of Dr Mutua.

“I did not attend and I have my reasons. It is on record that I have fought with Mutua for nine years and nine months,” Mr Muthama said.

“If that’s how people see me and they know me, what reason will I give them if I wake up one morning and I’m seen in a rally dancing with Mutua and saying I’m going to work with Mutua from now onwards?” posed Mr Muthama.

Every house

He went on: “My conscience and principles cannot be compromised at any given time as I am a person with a firm stand. If I will have to appear in public with Mutua, first I will sit down with him and tell him first show Machakos people the showers you went around telling people that you provided in every house, show me the chicks you said you had supplied to Machakos as well as the 70 ambulances that you brought in one day and removed them on the same day and made Kenyans believe that you took 70 ambulances to Machakos,” Mr Muthama charged.

He also questioned the whereabouts of tractors purchased by the county government of Machakos to help in ploughing locals’ farms.

“Show now without fear of contradiction the tractors that you said you bought to be ploughing farms in Machakos. With all those things around Mutua, it was wrong for me to go and say now I’ll start working with this guy,” the UDA chairman told Nation.

He said whereas Dr Mutua was free to join or work with UDA and even support the DP, he has no objection to that but he must be accountable to the people of Machakos County.

“That is what makes me different from other politicians in this country but this does not mean I’m shying away from UDA and Kenya Kwanza. I’m the chairman of UDA but I have to practise my principles and my beliefs,” said Mr Muthama.

Dr Mutua did not, however, respond to the issues raised by Mr Muthama when reached by Nation.

On Monday, he, however, rubbished claims by Azimio Secretary-General Junet Mohamed that he made certain monetary demands to stay in the coalition.

Mr Mohamed also claimed some of those who exited the coalition had demanded for amnesty from Azimio flag bearer Raila Odinga over their graft cases, claims which Dr Mutua described as false.