William Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto acknowledges greetings from his supporters after addressing a political rally at at Thiba grounds in Kirinyaga County on January 29, 2022.

| Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

Politics

Prime

William Ruto borrows leaf from Nasa 2017 campaign strategy

WhatsApp Image 2020-09-22 at 13.20.40

By  Onyango K'Onyango

What you need to know:

  • Dr Ruto now finds himself technically the head of the Opposition, after his acrimonious falling-out with President Uhuru Kenyatta.
  • The relationship worsened after the President found peace in the ‘Handshake’ with Mr Odinga, thus alienating the DP further.

Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) is borrowing a leaf from Raila Odinga’s National Super Alliance (Nasa) 2017 plan of vote mobilisation and campaign teams right from the polling stations, as it gears up for the August presidential election.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.