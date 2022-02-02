William Ruto borrows leaf from Nasa 2017 campaign strategy

Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) is borrowing a leaf from Raila Odinga’s National Super Alliance (Nasa) 2017 plan of vote mobilisation and campaign teams right from the polling stations, as it gears up for the August presidential election.

Having appointed Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok director-general of his presidential campaigns, the DP has now constituted campaign teams.

“We have campaign committees across the country in every polling centre. Polling centres are where voters are. It’s a Bottom-Up process. Approximately 24,000 polling centres,” Mr Nanok told the Nation yesterday.

The team he coordinates at the national level is made up of UDA coordinators in various polling stations who are in charge of Dr Ruto’s ground operations in villages.

With the DP’s party yet to conduct grassroots elections to have officials, they are also responsible for the mobilisation and party activities at the grassroots, as the party embraces the ‘Ujamaa’ campaign strategy, where campaign committees start from the village level.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) projects that the country could have 53,000 polling stations, up from 40,883 in 2017.

But the DP’s team has targeted polling centres, which often have more than one polling station.

The law requires that no polling station has more than 700 voters, with the IEBC forced to have more than one polling station at a centre, due to the scarcity of public places allowed by the law to be set up as election centres.

Aggressive ground operation

During the election, presidential candidates are required to have at least one agent per polling station.

The polling centre committees, Mr Nanok said, would then merge to form the ward, constituency, county and national level campaign teams under his leadership.

For the DP, the formation of the campaign teams at the polling centre level comes after an aggressive ground operation that includes UDA aspirants’ regional forums, regional economic forums and assembling a wide array of professionals.

In a politically changed environment from 2017 when he was an influential voice in government and the chief campaigner, Dr Ruto now finds himself technically the head of the Opposition, after his acrimonious falling-out with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The relationship worsened after the President found peace in the ‘Handshake’ with Mr Odinga, thus alienating the DP further. The ‘Handshake’ was the truce between erstwhile political rivals.

His allies say Dr Ruto is building the infrastructure that will scare his opponents and help him win decisively in the first round on August 9.

“We have organised UDA, ANC and Ford Kenya together so that we win this election round one with 70 per cent to ensure that Raila does not invoke violence, demonstrations and swear himself so that he retires from politics,” the DP said in Limuru on Sunday.

Bomet Senator Christopher Lang’at agrees, saying a big enough a gap is an important guarantee.

Free and fair nominations

“We are determined to do a very vigorous campaign so that we defeat Raila with a big margin so that the deep state cannot manage to influence the outcome, even if they wanted to. If we win by just a million votes or less, they can manipulate the outcome,” Dr Lang’at told the Nation.

The DP has been on record asking UDA to focus on doing proper ground work in order to win the party's ticket.

“There will be free, fair, democratic and verifiable nominations. Everyone’s rights will be protected. You need not take photos with me or the secretary general to get the ticket. The person who will get the ticket is the person who will be friends with voters,” the DP said while in Eldoret recently.

Before a full team is constituted at the national level that will work with Mr Nanok, the second-term governor is currently coordinating elected leaders who accompany the DP on his campaign trails in different parts of the country.

“Thousands of volunteers of all shades are working to assign him and UDA to deliver the win required on August 9 to form a government that will decide on their dreams and aspirations,” Governor Nanok told the Nation.

To increase UDA’s presence on the ground, the party was yesterday recruiting grassroots coordinators, with those eyeing elective positions told to resign from their positions.

“The UDA intends to strengthen its grassroots coordination team through addition of two polling centre coordinators at all polling centres across the 47 counties. In places where there is an existing polling centre coordinator, an additional coordinator will be appointed to make up the two coordinators,” said UDA Secretary General Veronica Maina.

Regional kingpins

She added: “Following communication on the expansion of UDA grassroots coordination team, the UDA hereby gives notice to all our county, constituency, ward and polling centre coordinators intending to contest for any elective position to relinquish their current party positions to give way for non-aspirants to serve.”

According to former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa, a key ally of Dr Ruto in Western, campaign committees have been set up in every constituency across the country to help in recruiting supporters of UDA, a move he says will help them to outfox those perceived as regional kingpins.

“We have recruited people who drive our campaigns from the village level upwards. For instance, in constituencies in Western region, we have around 8,000 people who believe in UDA and carry out campaigns,” he told the Nation.

His sentiments were echoed by Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa, who disclosed a campaign team from counties going upward had been established.

“There is a team that has cascaded to county levels coming to national levels. Ruto seems to have abandoned the old way of doing things and crafting a new way of playing politics,” said Mr Barasa.

“We have developed regional economic blueprint drivers who will always sit and discuss their economic issues and how they can be solved, thus teams have replaced regional kingpins who turn out to be brokers,” he elucidated.