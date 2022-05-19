Two Mombasa voters want registration of Azimio coalition revoked

Two voters in Mombasa have challenged the registration of Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party through a coalition agreement deposited with the Registrar of Political Parties.

Kelvin Omondi and Fatuma Saidi claim that the coalition agreement establishing Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party is null and void.

They have sued the Registrar of Political Parties, IEBC and the political outfit.

The petitioners claim that the agreement to form the coalition was entered in breach of the Political Parties Act and the basic requirements for coalition agreements as provided for in the Act.