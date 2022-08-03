Turn out in large numbers to vote for me, Odinga asks Nyanza bastion

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga has assured his supporters that he is marching on to State House bravely, but has told his Nyanza backyard to support his bid by coming out to vote in large numbers.

Members of the Abagusii Council of Elders led by chairman Araka Matundura crowned Mr Odinga as an elder as they wished him victory in the Tuesday General Election.

Mr Odinga told Kisii residents that as a commander, he needs soldiers so as to succeed in his presidency, asking them to vote for Azimio La Umoja candidates.

“Next week, as your chief commander, I ask you to come out in large numbers and vote. I will not move backwards; I will match forward bravely. I must go to State House and deliver this country to safety,” said Mr Odinga.

The former premier spoke in Kisii where he held his final rally in the region at Gusii Stadium a week to the polls.

Mr Odinga was accompanied by his running mate Martha Karua, former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth, trade unionist Francis Atwoli , Former UNCTAD secretary -general Mukhisa Kituyi and Mombasa politician Suleiman Shahbal.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i, Solicitor General Ken Ogeto and Health Principal Secretary Susan Mochache were among top Gusii leaders who received Mr Odinga.

He told Kisii residents to not only vote for him and his deputy Ms Karua, but to also vote in Azimio candidates in the county, who he said will help him to become a strong president.

“Please don’t give room to Kenya Kwanza. If you don’t vote for Azimio, those Kenya Kwanza people will squeeze me. Do you want me to be squeezed? Choose Azimio from bottom to up,” said Mr Odinga.

Ms Karua, who was teargassed in her last visit at the stadium, said she was glad to return to the region.

“Let us all come out on August 9 and vote to unite the country,” said Ms Karua.

Dr Matiang’i told Gusii residents to vote for Mr Odinga enmasse, as he called for sobriety in the polls. “Let us not vote people who lack direction. Let us also embrace peace as we choose our preferred leaders,” said Dr Matiang’i. He assured that the government will ensure security before, during and after the polls.