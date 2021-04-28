Turf wars: Ruto targets Mzee Moi’s inner circle

Moi and Ruto

Baringo Senator Gideon Moi (left) and Deputy President William Ruto during a past event.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
WhatsApp Image 2020-09-22 at 13.20.40

By  Onyango K'Onyango

Reporter

Nation Media Group

After months of mounting a charm offensive in an effort to rally other regions to back his presidential bid, Deputy President William Ruto is now trying to win over senior figures in the Rift Valley to cement his place in his political backyard.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. MPs reject removal of Tabitha Mutemi from MCK board

  2. US pleads with Kenya against refugee camps closure

  3. Firms boost battle against coronavirus

  4. Farmaajo backs down from term extension

  5. PRIME Elephants win right of way against avocado venture

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.