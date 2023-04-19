Tribunal quashes decision to remove Kioni, Murathe from office

Political Parties Disputes Tribunal has quashed the decision of the registrar of political parties to confirm the removal of Former Ndaragwa MP Jeremiah Kioni and politician David Murathe from office as Jubilee Party secretary-general and National vice-chairperson, respectively.

The tribunal found that the registrar failed to investigate whether the party's National Executive Council (NEC) meeting that resolved the ouster of Mr Kioni and Mr Murathe was properly convened.

It also dismissed a complaint by Mr Kioni and Mr Murathe over their removal from office. The tribunal, chaired by lawyer Desma Nungo, said Mr Kioni and Murathe should have filed their complaints internally before invoking the tribunal's jurisdiction.

The two, together with the party’s National Treasurer Kagwe Gichohi, were removed from office following a meeting held by the party's NEC in Naivasha in February 2023.

However, they have been holding the office temporarily based on orders issued pending the hearing and determination of the appeal by the tribunal.

They were replaced by East African Legislative Assembly MP Kanini Kega (Acting secretary-general) and Adan Keynan (National Vice-chairperson). Mr Gichohi was replaced by Kitui South MP Rachel Nyamai. The new party leaders are associated with President William Ruto's Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

Through lawyer Edward Muriu, the new officials said the case was prematurely filed before the tribunal. He said the complainants should have first subjected the complaints to the internal dispute resolution mechanisms before moving to the tribunal.