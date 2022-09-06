Treasury: William Ruto swearing-in to cost Sh200 million

The Treasury has provided Sh200 million for next week's swearing-in ceremony of President-elect William Ruto after the Supreme Court upheld his election victory on Monday.

The Supreme Court dismissed a petition by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga that challenged the declaration of Dr Ruto as President-elect after the August 9 General Election.

The Constitution stipulates that the President-elect will be sworn in seven days after the Supreme Court upholds the election victory following an election petition.

The Treasury allocated funds to the Assumption of Office committee that is preparing for the transition of power from President Uhuru Kenyatta to Dr Ruto.

“The allocation of Sh200 million under the Executive Office of the President is provided for in the National Treasury for Assumption of Office activities,” the Treasury says in a report on the Pre-Election Economic Update.

The Assumption of Office of the President Act, 2012, outlines the procedure that must be followed to ensure the winner of a presidential election ascends to power within specific timelines.

The Act establishes a 20-member Assumption of the Office of President committee chaired by the Secretary to the Cabinet.

The law mandates the State to declare the day of the swearing-in as a public holiday. The Act also specifies the exact times for particular activities, indicating that the oath is taken between 10am and 2pm on the identified date.

The Chief Justice will administer the oath of office to the President-elect alongside the registrar of the High Court.

Once the President-elect is sworn in his deputy will also take the oath of office after which President Uhuru Kenyatta will be expected to hand over the instruments of power such as the Constitution and the sword of power to the new head of State.