Transport CS James Macharia campaigns for Raila in Murang’a

Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia has asked residents of Murang’a and Mt Kenya at large to elect visionary leaders with proven development track record and can complete ongoing government projects.

He urged them not to fall for empty lies and promises made by ‘a section of leaders’, saying this is the time for Kenyans to make the right decision by electing development-conscious leaders.

Campaigning for Azimio la Umoja One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga, Mr Macharia said the country needs a government that will continue the Jubilee administration’s development projects.

Speaking when he opened water projects in Murang’a County, Mr Macharia, who is also the acting CS for Water, appealed to the region to vote for Mr Odinga on August 9.

“You know there are people who make a lot of noise on top of the vehicles but when you look at their record, they have nothing to show,” he said.

“The President is only keen on ensuring that the country falls in the hands of the right crop of leaders.”

The CS, who was with Kiharu MP candidate Karanja Wamatangi (Jubilee), said the region would be safer under an Azimio government than Kenya Kwanza.

Last week, Azimio leaders warned residents of Central Kenya against voting for Deputy President William Ruto, arguing that the region risks being in the opposition after the polls.

For his part, Mr Wamatangi, a former director with Lapsset, echoed the minister’s remarks, saying the overwhelming support that Mr Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua received during their recent trip to Mt Kenya demonstrated that the region had endorsed an Azimio leadership.

He defended President Uhuru Kenyatta’s move to publicly endorse Mr Odinga’s candidacy.

“The President is best placed to advise on the most suitable person to succeed him given that he has had an illustrious work experience with both Raila Odinga and the Deputy President,” Mr Wamatangi said.

Mr Odinga and DP Ruto, the leading presidential candidates, have been campaigning in the vote-rich Mt Kenya region to seek support.

Mt Kenya is home to the outgoing President but is now perceived to be Dr Ruto’s stronghold, according to opinion polls.

Mr Odinga is now attracting large crowds in a region where he rarely campaigned before, partly because he picked Ms Karua, who hails from Kirinyaga County, as his running mate and has secured President Kenyatta’s support.

On the water tank projects that were officially launched by the CS, Mr Wamatangi said his foundation had installed four community tanks to the tune Sh7 million each.

“I have been working with Murang’a Water and Sanitation Company (Muwasco), which will connect the tanks to clean water and pipe the water to homesteads,” he said.

Mr Wamatangi added that the tanks became necessary after water supply from the treatment plant, which is far from villages, was disrupted.

“The Muchungucha, Mukangu and Kariciungu areas will start getting water without disruption. The mega tanks are of great benefit to the locals,” he said.

Apart from the community tanks, Mr Wamatangi’s foundation has set up 102 tanks in schools to help harvest rainwater.

He said the two tanks that the foundation helped build and which were commissioned by SC Macharia will serve residents of three villages in Kiharu constituency.

The tanks, each with a capacity for 300,000 litres, were unveiled in Kariciungu and Muchungucha.